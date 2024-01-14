Strs Ohio Sells 1,721 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.