Strs Ohio Sells 3,801 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.37 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

