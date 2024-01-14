Strs Ohio Sells 6,343 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WRB opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.



