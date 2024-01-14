Strs Ohio Trims Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

