Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

