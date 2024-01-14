Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.24.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$43.95 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The firm has a market cap of C$57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.442236 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

