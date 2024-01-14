SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

