SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

SPWR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $569.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

