Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

