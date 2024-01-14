S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

