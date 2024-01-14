Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $41.84. Symbotic shares last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 174,402 shares.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,990 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

