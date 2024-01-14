Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

