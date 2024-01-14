Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.