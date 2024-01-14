Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.56 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

