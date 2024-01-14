Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.99. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $327.56 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

