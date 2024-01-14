T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

