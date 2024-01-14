Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
