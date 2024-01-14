Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TALO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Talos Energy by 59.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 470,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 141,220 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 329,275 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.