TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 58,576 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

