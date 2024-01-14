TD Asset Management Inc Has $16.23 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

