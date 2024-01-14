TD Asset Management Inc Has $17.40 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 13.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $454.21 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

