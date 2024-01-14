TD Asset Management Inc Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

FANG opened at $153.84 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

