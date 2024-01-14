TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,644 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.44% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $20,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

