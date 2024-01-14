TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

