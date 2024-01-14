TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.44.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $204.98 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 33.98 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.