TD Securities Cuts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$205.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities to C$205.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$195.17.

George Weston Price Performance

WN stock opened at C$169.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$183.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.76.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts expect that George Weston will post 12.4899028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,288,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

