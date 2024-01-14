TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$17.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

TSE:BDT opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.00. The stock has a market cap of C$758.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$14.84.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.6769596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

