TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$150.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.36.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$129.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$131.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.97.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.2894565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Insiders own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

