TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $620,633.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,402 shares of company stock worth $8,073,734. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

