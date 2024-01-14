Teck Resources Limited Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

