Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,415,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $440.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

