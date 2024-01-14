Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.9%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 17,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

