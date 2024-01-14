Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TGH opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.