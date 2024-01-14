TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

