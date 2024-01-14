The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

