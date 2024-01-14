The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 70.1% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 55,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1,919.9% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 355,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 337,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 72.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

