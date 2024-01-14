The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $377.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.