The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.21.

HIG stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,015,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

