The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,831 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $151,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

