The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

