The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

