The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Manitowoc
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc
Manitowoc Trading Down 0.3 %
MTW opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $557.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.20.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manitowoc
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.