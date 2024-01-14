The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $8,351,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 381,183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $557.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

