The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.