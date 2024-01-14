The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trade Desk by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,336,000 after acquiring an additional 834,324 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

TTD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

