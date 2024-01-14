Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,322.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 49.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 82.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

