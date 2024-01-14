TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.84). Approximately 355,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 446,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.20 ($1.80).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.16. The company has a market capitalization of £745.12 million, a P/E ratio of -352.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

