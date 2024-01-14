TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.84). Approximately 355,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 446,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.20 ($1.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIFS
TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance
About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TI Fluid Systems
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.