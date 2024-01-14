TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

