TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

