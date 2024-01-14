TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

