TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $419,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIG opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.76.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

